Ganadores de los premios Oscar 2019
26 de febrero de 2019
La 91ª edición de los Premios Oscar se ha celebrado este domingo 24 de febrero en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
Se entregaron los galardones a lo mejor del cine en sus diferentes categorías:
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Amy Adams, “Vice”
Marina de Tavira, “Roma”
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk” (GANADORA)
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Free Solo (GANADOR)
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE
Border (Goran Lundstrom and Pamela Goldammer)
Mary Queen of Scots (Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks)
Vice (Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney) (GANADORA)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)
Black Panther (Ruth Carter) (GANADORA)
The Favourite (Sandy Powell)
Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)
Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Black Panther (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart) (GANADORA)
The Favourite (Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton)
First Man (Nathan Crowly and Kathy Lucas)
Mary Poppins Returns (John Myhre and Gordon Sim)
Roma (Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez)
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Cold War (Lukasz Zal)
The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)
Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)
Roma (Alfonso Cuaron) (GANADOR)
A Star is Born (Matthew Libatique)
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Black Panther (Benjamin A Burtt and Steve Boeddeker)
Bohemian Rhapsody (John Warhurst and Nia Hartstone) (GANADORA)
First Man (Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan)
A Quiet Place (Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahi)
Roma (Sergio Diaz and Skip Lievsay)
MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Black Panther (Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin)
Bohemian Rhapsody (Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali) (GANADORA)
First Man (Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montano, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis)
Roma (Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio Garcia)
A Star Is Born (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow)
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
“Capernaum” (Líbano)
“Shoplifters” (Japón)
“Cold War” (Polonia)
“Never Look Away” (Alemania)
“Roma” (México) (GANADORA)
MEJOR EDICIÓN DE VIDEO
BlackkKlansman (Bary Alexander Brown)
Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman) (GANADOR)
The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)
Green Book (Patrick J. Don Vito)
Vice (Hank Corwin)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”(GANADOR)
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
“Incredibles 2″ (“Los increíbles 2″)
“Isle of Dogs” (“Isla de perros”)
“Mirai” (“Mirai, mi hermana pequeña”)
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” (“Wifi Ralph”)
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (“Spider-Man: Un nuevo universo”) (GANADORA)
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
Animal Behavior
Bao 8 (GANADOR)
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence (GANADORA)
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man (GANADORA)
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
MEJOR CORTO DE ACCIÓN REAL
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin (GANADORA)
MEJOR ACTOR
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” (GANADOR)
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly (GANADORA)
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
Vice, Adam McKay
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee (GANADORA)
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters
MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL
Black Panther (GANADORA)
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“I’ll Fight,” RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born (GANADORA)
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”
Glenn Close, “The Wife” (“La esposa” o “La buena esposa”)
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite” (GANADORA)
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” (“¿Podrás perdonarme?”)
MEJOR PELÍCULA
“Black Panther” (“Pantera Negra”)
“BlacKkKlansman” (“Infiltrado del KKKlan”)
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“The Favourite” (“La favorita”)
“Green Book” (“Green Book: Una amistad sin fronteras”) (GANADORA)
“Roma”
“A Star Is Born” (“Nace una estrella” o “Ha nacido una estrella”)
“Vice” (“El vicepresidente: Más allá del poder” o “El vicio del poder”).