Hit Parade del domingo 27 de mayo de 2018
29 de mayo de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: Pitchfork
Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:
20. End Game/ Taylor Swift ft Ed Sheeran & Future
19. Say Something/ Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton
18. Cuando llego a casa/ Fonseca
17. Never be the same/Camila Cabello
16. Me conformo/ Horacio Valdes
15. Move to Miami/ Enrique Iglesias ft Pitbull
14. Say it to my Face/ Madison Beer
13. Fiebre/ Ricky Martin ft Wisin y Yandel
12. Di qué sientes tú/ Chayanne
11. Nadie he Dicho/ Laura Pausini
10. Serás/ Carlos Rivera
9. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee
8. Get out of your own/U2
7. A partir de Hoy/David Bisbal y Sebastián Yatra
6. Faking it/ Calvin Harris ft Kehlani & Yachty
5. Me Muero/ Carlos Rivera
4. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa
3. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande
2. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra
1. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris