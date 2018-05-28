Hit Parade del domingo 27 de mayo de 2018

29 de mayo de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: Pitchfork

Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:

20. End Game/ Taylor Swift ft Ed Sheeran & Future

19. Say Something/ Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton

18. Cuando llego a casa/ Fonseca

17. Never be the same/Camila Cabello

16. Me conformo/ Horacio Valdes

15. Move to Miami/ Enrique Iglesias ft Pitbull

14. Say it to my Face/ Madison Beer

13. Fiebre/ Ricky Martin ft Wisin y Yandel

12. Di qué sientes tú/ Chayanne

11. Nadie he Dicho/ Laura Pausini

10. Serás/ Carlos Rivera

9. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee

8. Get out of your own/U2

7. A partir de Hoy/David Bisbal y Sebastián Yatra

6. Faking it/ Calvin Harris ft Kehlani & Yachty

5. Me Muero/ Carlos Rivera

4. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa

3. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande

2. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra

1. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris