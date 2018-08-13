Videos del Hit Parade, domingo 12 de agosto de 2018
12 de agosto de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: www.youtube.com
Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:
20. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra
19. Soy Yo/ Kany Garcia
18. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee
17. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande
16. Come on to me/ Paul McCartney
15. My Only One/ Sebastian Yatra
14. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris
13. Pa dentro/ Juanes
12. Say Something/ Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton
11. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa
10. Teléfono/ Aitana
9. Move to Miami/ Enrique Iglesias ft Pitbull
8. Un Poquito/ Diego Torres ft Carlos Vives
7. Never be the Same/ Camila Cabello
6. God is a Woman/ Ariana Grande
5. Cuando nadie ve/ Morat
4. Rise/ Jonas Blue
3. Como si nada/ Sebastian Yatra
2. Girl Likes You/ Maroon 5
1. My Feelings/ Drake