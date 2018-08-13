Videos del Hit Parade, domingo 12 de agosto de 2018

12 de agosto de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: www.youtube.com

Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:

20. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra

19. Soy Yo/ Kany Garcia

18. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee

17. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande

16. Come on to me/ Paul McCartney

15. My Only One/ Sebastian Yatra

14. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris

13. Pa dentro/ Juanes

12. Say Something/ Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton

11. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa

10. Teléfono/ Aitana

9. Move to Miami/ Enrique Iglesias ft Pitbull

8. Un Poquito/ Diego Torres ft Carlos Vives

7. Never be the Same/ Camila Cabello

6. God is a Woman/ Ariana Grande

5. Cuando nadie ve/ Morat

4. Rise/ Jonas Blue

3. Como si nada/ Sebastian Yatra

2. Girl Likes You/ Maroon 5

1. My Feelings/ Drake