Videos del Hit Parade, domingo 19 de agosto de 2018
19 de agosto de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: YouTube
Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:
20. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee
19. Amor de esa mujer/ Horacio Valdes
18. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande
17. I Dond´t dance/ Enrique Iglesias & Matoma ft Konshens
16. Come on to me/ Paul McCartney
15. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris
14. Pa dentro/ Juanes
13. Say Something/ Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton
12. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa
11. God is a Woman/ Ariana Grande
10. Move to Miami/ Enrique Iglesias ft Pitbull
9. My Only One/ Sebastian Yatra
8. Teléfono/ Aitana
7. Never be the Same/ Camila Cabello
6. Cuando nadie ve/ Morat
5. Rise/ Jonas Blue
4. Como si nada/ Sebastian Yatra
3. Girl Likes You/ Maroon 5
2. Un Poquito/ Diego Torres ft Carlos Vives
1. My Feelings/ Drake