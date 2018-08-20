Videos del Hit Parade, domingo 19 de agosto de 2018

19 de agosto de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: YouTube

Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:

20. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee

19. Amor de esa mujer/ Horacio Valdes

18. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande

17. I Dond´t dance/ Enrique Iglesias & Matoma ft Konshens

16. Come on to me/ Paul McCartney

15. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris

14. Pa dentro/ Juanes

13. Say Something/ Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton

12. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa

11. God is a Woman/ Ariana Grande

10. Move to Miami/ Enrique Iglesias ft Pitbull

9. My Only One/ Sebastian Yatra

8. Teléfono/ Aitana

7. Never be the Same/ Camila Cabello

6. Cuando nadie ve/ Morat

5. Rise/ Jonas Blue

4. Como si nada/ Sebastian Yatra

3. Girl Likes You/ Maroon 5

2. Un Poquito/ Diego Torres ft Carlos Vives

1. My Feelings/ Drake