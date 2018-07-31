Videos del Hit Parade, domingo 29 de julio de 2018

29 de julio de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: YouTube

Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:

20. Faking it/ Calvin Harris ft Kehlani & Yachty

19. My Feelings/ Drake

18. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra

17. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee

16. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande

15. Soy Yo/ Kany Garcia

14. Un Poquito/ Diego Torres ft Carlos Vives

13. God is a Woman/ Ariana Grande

12. Come on to me/ Paul McCartney

11. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris

10. Regreso/ Roberto Carlos

9. Say Something/ Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton

8. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa

7. Move to Miami/ Enrique Iglesias ft Pitbull

6. Como si nada/ Sebastian Yatra

5. Never be the same/Camila Cabello

4. Girl Likes You/ Maroon 5

3. Pa dentro/ Juanes

2. Rise/ Jonas Blue

1. Cuando nadie ve/ Morat