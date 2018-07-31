Videos del Hit Parade, domingo 29 de julio de 2018
29 de julio de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: YouTube
Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:
20. Faking it/ Calvin Harris ft Kehlani & Yachty
19. My Feelings/ Drake
18. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra
17. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee
16. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande
15. Soy Yo/ Kany Garcia
14. Un Poquito/ Diego Torres ft Carlos Vives
13. God is a Woman/ Ariana Grande
12. Come on to me/ Paul McCartney
11. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris
10. Regreso/ Roberto Carlos
9. Say Something/ Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton
8. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa
7. Move to Miami/ Enrique Iglesias ft Pitbull
6. Como si nada/ Sebastian Yatra
5. Never be the same/Camila Cabello
4. Girl Likes You/ Maroon 5
3. Pa dentro/ Juanes
2. Rise/ Jonas Blue
1. Cuando nadie ve/ Morat