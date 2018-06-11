Videos del Hit Parade,domingo 10 de junio de 2018

10 de junio de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: YouTube

Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:

20. Me conformo/ Horacio Valdes

19. Friends/ Marshmello & Anne Marie

18. Di qué sientes tú/ Chayanne

17. Say it to my Face/ Madison Beer

16. Rise/ Jonas Blue

15. Fiebre/ Ricky Martin ft Wisin y Yandel

14. Get out of your own/U2

13. Nadie he Dicho/ Laura Pausini

12. Tip Toe/ Jason Derulo ft French Montana

11. Never be the same/Camila Cabello

10. A partir de Hoy/David Bisbal y Sebastián Yatra

9. Me Muero/ Carlos Rivera

8. Faking it/ Calvin Harris ft Kehlani & Yachty

7. Move to Miami/ Enrique Iglesias ft Pitbull

6. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande

5. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra

4. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris

3. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee

2. Say Something/ Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton

1. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa