Videos del Hit Parade,domingo 10 de junio de 2018
10 de junio de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: YouTube
Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:
20. Me conformo/ Horacio Valdes
19. Friends/ Marshmello & Anne Marie
18. Di qué sientes tú/ Chayanne
17. Say it to my Face/ Madison Beer
16. Rise/ Jonas Blue
15. Fiebre/ Ricky Martin ft Wisin y Yandel
14. Get out of your own/U2
13. Nadie he Dicho/ Laura Pausini
12. Tip Toe/ Jason Derulo ft French Montana
11. Never be the same/Camila Cabello
10. A partir de Hoy/David Bisbal y Sebastián Yatra
9. Me Muero/ Carlos Rivera
8. Faking it/ Calvin Harris ft Kehlani & Yachty
7. Move to Miami/ Enrique Iglesias ft Pitbull
6. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande
5. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra
4. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris
3. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee
2. Say Something/ Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton
1. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa