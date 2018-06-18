Videos del Hit Parade, domingo 17 de junio de 2018
17 de junio de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: Billboard
Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:
20. Di qué sientes tú/ Chayanne
19. Pa dentro/ Juanes
18. Fiebre/ Ricky Martin ft Wisin y Yandel
17. Say it to my Face/ Madison Beer
16. Cuando nadie ve/ Morat
15. Get out of your own/U2
14. Nadie he Dicho/ Laura Pausini
13. Rise/ Jonas Blue
12. Me Muero/ Carlos Rivera
11. A partir de Hoy/David Bisbal y Sebastián Yatra
10. Faking it/ Calvin Harris ft Kehlani & Yachty
9. Tip Toe/ Jason Derulo ft French Montana
8. Never be the same/Camila Cabello
7. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande
6. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra
5. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris
4. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee
3. Move to Miami/ Enrique Iglesias ft Pitbull
2. Say Something/ Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton
1. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa