Videos del Hit Parade, domingo 17 de junio de 2018

17 de junio de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: Billboard

Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:

20. Di qué sientes tú/ Chayanne

19. Pa dentro/ Juanes

18. Fiebre/ Ricky Martin ft Wisin y Yandel

17. Say it to my Face/ Madison Beer

16. Cuando nadie ve/ Morat

15. Get out of your own/U2

14. Nadie he Dicho/ Laura Pausini

13. Rise/ Jonas Blue

12. Me Muero/ Carlos Rivera

11. A partir de Hoy/David Bisbal y Sebastián Yatra

10. Faking it/ Calvin Harris ft Kehlani & Yachty

9. Tip Toe/ Jason Derulo ft French Montana

8. Never be the same/Camila Cabello

7. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande

6. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra

5. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris

4. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee

3. Move to Miami/ Enrique Iglesias ft Pitbull

2. Say Something/ Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton

1. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa