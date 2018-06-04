Videos del Hit Parade,domingo 3 de junio de 2018

3 de junio de 2018 // YouTube // Foto: YouTube

Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:

20. Cuando llego a casa/ Fonseca

19. Tip Toe/ Jason Derulo ft French Montana

18. Me conformo/ Horacio Valdes

17. Di qué sientes tú/ Chayanne

16. Say it to my Face/ Madison Beer

15. Fiebre/ Ricky Martin ft Wisin y Yandel

14. Never be the same/Camila Cabello

13. Serás/ Carlos Rivera

12. Get out of your own/U2

11. Nadie he Dicho/ Laura Pausini

10. Move to Miami/ Enrique Iglesias ft Pitbull

9. A partir de Hoy/David Bisbal y Sebastián Yatra

8. Me Muero/ Carlos Rivera

7. Faking it/ Calvin Harris ft Kehlani & Yachty

6. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee

5. Say Something/ Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton

4. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande

3. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris

2. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa

1. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra