Videos del Hit Parade,domingo 3 de junio de 2018

Le presentamos las veinte canciones más solicitadas de la semana:
20. Cuando llego a casa/ Fonseca
19. Tip Toe/ Jason Derulo ft French Montana
18. Me conformo/ Horacio Valdes
17. Di qué sientes tú/ Chayanne
16. Say it to my Face/ Madison Beer
15. Fiebre/ Ricky Martin ft Wisin y Yandel
14. Never be the same/Camila Cabello
13. Serás/ Carlos Rivera
12. Get out of your own/U2
11. Nadie he Dicho/ Laura Pausini
10. Move to Miami/ Enrique Iglesias ft Pitbull
9. A partir de Hoy/David Bisbal y Sebastián Yatra
8. Me Muero/ Carlos Rivera
7. Faking it/ Calvin Harris ft Kehlani & Yachty
6. Sirena/ Cali y el Dandee
5. Say Something/ Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton
4. No Tears Left to Cry/Ariana Grande
3. The Middle/ Zedd ft Maren Morris
2. One Kiss/Calvin Harris ft Dua Lipa
1. Lo Malo/ Aitana y Ana Guerra