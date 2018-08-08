#Hot100Turns60: Para sus 60 años, Billboard hace lista de 100 mejores artistas de todos los tiempos
7 de agosto del 2018 // Billboard // Foto: Wikipedia
Para celebrar los 60 años de la lista Hot 100 de Billboard, la compañía hizo una lista de los 100 mejores artistas de todos los tiempos. Felicidades a Billboard!
1. The Beatles
2. Madonna
3. Elton John
4. Elvis Presley
5. Mariah Carey
6. Stevie Wonder
7. Janet Jackson
8. Michael Jackson
9. Whitney Houston
10. Rihanna
11. The Rolling Stones
12. Paul McCartney
13. Bee Gees
14. Usher
15. Chicago
16. The Supremes
17. Prince
18. Daryl Hall & John Oates
19. Rod Stewart
20. Olivia Newton-John
21. Drake
22. Aretha Franklin
23. Marvin Gaye
24. Taylor Swift
25. Katy Perry
26. Phil Collins
27. Billy Joel
28. Diana Ross
29. The Four Seasons
30. The Temptations
31. Donna Summer
32. The Beach Boys
33. Lionel Richie
34. Bruno Mars
35. Neil Diamond
36. Carpenters
37. Maroon 5
38. Boyz II Men
39. The Jacksons
40. Connie Francis
41. Beyoncé
42. Brenda Lee
43. Kenny Rogers
44. Barbra Streisand
45. Bryan Adams
46. Cher
47. George Michael
48. The Black Eyed Peas
49. P!nk
50. Bobby Vinton
51. John Mellencamp
52. Three Dog Night
53. Huey Lewis & The News
54. Gloria Estefan
55. Bon Jovi
56. Chubby Checker
57. Ray Charles
58. Foreigner
59. Chris Brown
60. Kool & The Gang
61. Gladys Knight & The Pips
62. Ricky Nelson
63. Duran Duran
64. Justin Timberlake
65. Commodores
66. Eagles
67. Lady Gaga
68. TLC
69. Paul Anka
70. Barry Manilow
71. Dionne Warwick
72. Heart
73. Nelly
74. The Everly Brothers
75. Bobby Darin
76. R. Kelly
77. James Brown
78. Paula Abdul
79. Eminem
80. Alicia Keys
81. Kelly Clarkson
82. Linda Ronstadt
83. Richard Marx
84. Starship
85. Destiny’s Child
86. Kanye West
87. Céline Dion
88. Jay-Z
89. The Miracles
90. Bob Seger
91. Fleetwood Mac
92. Neil Sedaka
93. Justin Bieber
94. Bruce Springsteen
95. The Pointer Sisters
96. John Denver
97. Four Tops
98. Tony Orlando & Dawn
99. 50 Cent
100. The 5th Dimension