#Hot100Turns60: Para sus 60 años, Billboard hace lista de 100 mejores artistas de todos los tiempos

7 de agosto del 2018 // Billboard // Foto: Wikipedia

Para celebrar los 60 años de la lista Hot 100 de Billboard, la compañía hizo una lista de los 100 mejores artistas de todos los tiempos. Felicidades a Billboard!

1. The Beatles

2. Madonna

3. Elton John

4. Elvis Presley

5. Mariah Carey

6. Stevie Wonder

7. Janet Jackson

8. Michael Jackson

9. Whitney Houston

10. Rihanna

11. The Rolling Stones

12. Paul McCartney

13. Bee Gees

14. Usher

15. Chicago

16. The Supremes

17. Prince

18. Daryl Hall & John Oates

19. Rod Stewart

20. Olivia Newton-John

21. Drake

22. Aretha Franklin

23. Marvin Gaye

24. Taylor Swift

25. Katy Perry

26. Phil Collins

27. Billy Joel

28. Diana Ross

29. The Four Seasons

30. The Temptations

31. Donna Summer

32. The Beach Boys

33. Lionel Richie

34. Bruno Mars

35. Neil Diamond

36. Carpenters

37. Maroon 5

38. Boyz II Men

39. The Jacksons

40. Connie Francis

41. Beyoncé

42. Brenda Lee

43. Kenny Rogers

44. Barbra Streisand

45. Bryan Adams

46. Cher

47. George Michael

48. The Black Eyed Peas

49. P!nk

50. Bobby Vinton

51. John Mellencamp

52. Three Dog Night

53. Huey Lewis & The News

54. Gloria Estefan

55. Bon Jovi

56. Chubby Checker

57. Ray Charles

58. Foreigner

59. Chris Brown

60. Kool & The Gang

61. Gladys Knight & The Pips

62. Ricky Nelson

63. Duran Duran

64. Justin Timberlake

65. Commodores

66. Eagles

67. Lady Gaga

68. TLC

69. Paul Anka

70. Barry Manilow

71. Dionne Warwick

72. Heart

73. Nelly

74. The Everly Brothers

75. Bobby Darin

76. R. Kelly

77. James Brown

78. Paula Abdul

79. Eminem

80. Alicia Keys

81. Kelly Clarkson

82. Linda Ronstadt

83. Richard Marx

84. Starship

85. Destiny’s Child

86. Kanye West

87. Céline Dion

88. Jay-Z

89. The Miracles

90. Bob Seger

91. Fleetwood Mac

92. Neil Sedaka

93. Justin Bieber

94. Bruce Springsteen

95. The Pointer Sisters

96. John Denver

97. Four Tops

98. Tony Orlando & Dawn

99. 50 Cent

100. The 5th Dimension

 