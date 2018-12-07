Lista de nominados de los premios Grammy 2019

“All the Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), Track from: Black Panther

“Mystery of Love” — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Track from: Call Me By Your Name

“Remember Me” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Track from: Coco

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born

“This Is Me” — Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Track from: The Greatest Showman