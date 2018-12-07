Lista de nominados de los premios Grammy 2019
7 de diciembre de 2018//infobae.com//Foto: elnegociodelamusica.com
Estos son algunos de los nominados para los premios Grammy 2019
Grabación del año:
“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin
“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile
“This Is America” — Childish Gambino
“God’s Plan” — Drake
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
“All the Stars” — Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Rockstar” — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Disco del año:
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Scorpion — Drake
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post Malone
Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By (Various Artists)
Canción del año:
“All the Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA)
“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)
“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
“In My Blood” — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)
“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“The Middle” — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey)
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)
“This Is America” — Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Mejor nuevo artista:
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Mejor interpretación pop en solitario:
“Colors” — Beck
“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello
“God Is a Woman” — Ariana Grande
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga
“Better Now” — Post Malone
Mejor álbum vocal pop:
Camila — Camila Cabello
Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener — Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma — Pink
Reputation — Taylor Swift
Mejor grabación del género Dance:
“Northern Soul” — Above and Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
“Ultimatum” — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
“Losing It” — Fisher
“Electricity” — Silk City and Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson
“Ghost Voices” — Virtual Self
Mejor canción de rock:
“Black Smoke Rising” — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka and Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
“Jumpsuit” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“MANTRA” — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls and Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
“Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
“Rats” — Tom Dalgety and A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
Mejor álbum contemporáneo:
Everything Is Love — The Carters
The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
War and Leisure — Miguel
Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello
Mejor disco de rap:
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
Swimming — Mac Miller
Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle
Daytona — Pusha T
ASTROWORLD — Travis Scott
Mejor disco de country:
Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Mejor disco de jazz:
My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole
The Questions — Kurt Elling
The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz and Gary Versace
If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza
The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Mejor disco de Gospel:
One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr
Hiding Place — Tori Kelly
Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds
The Other Side — The Walls Group
A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson.
Mejor disco de pop latino:
Prometo — Pablo Alborán
Sincera — Claudia Brant
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade
2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía
Vives — Carlos Vives
Mejor disco americano:
By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette
The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine
The Lonely, The Lonesome and The Gone — Lee Ann Womack
One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers
Mejor disco de comedia:
Annihilation — Patton Oswalt
Equanimity and The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan
Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen
Tamborine — Chris Rock
Mejor canción escrita para una película:
“All the Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), Track from: Black Panther
“Mystery of Love” — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Track from: Call Me By Your Name
“Remember Me” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Track from: Coco
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born
“This Is Me” — Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Track from: The Greatest Showman
Productor del año, no clásico:
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Mejor dúo pop o en grupo:
“Fall in Line” — Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — Backstreet Boys
“‘S Wonderful” — Tony Bennett and Diana Krall
“Shallow” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
“Girls Like You” — Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“Say Something” — Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton
“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Mejor disco pop vocal tradicional:
Love Is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett and Diana Krall
My Way — Willie Nelson
Nat “King” Cole and Me — Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe) — Seal
The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic! — Barbra Streisand
Mejor disco de Dance/Electrónica:
Singularity, Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide, Justice
Treehouse, Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, SOPHIE
Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA
Mejor álbum de música instrumental contemporánea:
The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band
Modern Lore, Julian Lage
Laid Black, Marcus Miller
Protocol 4, Simon Phillips
Mejor actuación de rock:
“Four Out of Five” — Arctic Monkeys
“When Bad Does Good” — Chris Cornell
“Made an America” — THE FEVER 333
“Highway Tune” — Greta Van Fleet
“Uncomfortable” — Halestorm
Mejor actuación de Metal:
“Condemned To The Gallows” — Between the Buried And Me
“Honeycomb” — Deafheaven
“Electric Messiah” — High on Fire
“Betrayer” — Trivium
“On My Teeth” — Underoath
Mejor disco de rock:
Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains
MANIA, Fall Out Boy
Prequelle, Ghost
From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream, Weezer
Mejor disco de Música Alternativa:
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys
Colors — Beck
Utopia — Björk
American Utopia — David Byrne
Masseduction — St. Vincent