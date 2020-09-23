Nominados a los premios Billboard Music Awards 2020

23 de septiembre de 2020//MSN//Foto: Twitter

Los Billboard Music Awards 2020 han revelado a todos sus nominados. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 14 de Octubre y se transmitirán a través de la NBC . Los fanáticos podrán comenzar a votar por su artista favorito a partir del 1 de Octubre, esto, a través del sitio oficial de Billboard. Aunque aún no se sabe cómo será la logística, la encargada de liderar la velada será Kelly Clarkson.

Congratulations to all of the 2020 #BBMAs nominees! Find out who wins, October 14th on NBC.

Full list: https://t.co/DL1PzOZStg pic.twitter.com/abUoL4yGi4

— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) September 22, 2020