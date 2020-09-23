Nominados a los premios Billboard Music Awards 2020

/en /por

23 de septiembre de 2020//MSN//Foto: Twitter

Los Billboard Music Awards 2020 han revelado a todos sus nominados. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 14 de Octubre y se transmitirán a través de la NBC . Los fanáticos podrán comenzar a votar por su artista favorito a partir del 1 de Octubre, esto, a través del sitio oficial de Billboard. Aunque aún no se sabe cómo será la logística, la encargada de liderar la velada será Kelly Clarkson.

Les compartimos la lista Completa de Nominados

Mejor Artista

  • Billie Eilish
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Khalid
  • Post Malone
  • Taylor Swift

Mejor Álbum (Top 200 Billboard)

  • When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish)
  • thank u, next (Ariana Grande)
  • Free Spirit (Khalid)
  • Hollywood’s Bleeding (Post Malone)
  • Lover (Taylor Swift)

Mejor Nuevo Artista

  • DaBaby
  • Billie Eilish
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Roddy Ricch

Mejor Artista Femenina

  • Billie Eilish
  • Ariana Grande
  • Halsey
  • Lizzo
  • Taylor Swift

Mejor Artista Masculino

  • DaBaby
  • Khalid
  • Lil Nas X
  • Post Malone
  • Ed Sheeran

Mejor Duo/Grupo

  • BTS
  • Dan and Shay
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Maroon 5
  • Panic at the Disco

Canción Top Hot 100

  • Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
  • Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
  • Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
  • Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Premio Billboard al Mejor Logro

  • Mariah Carey
  • Luke Combs
  • Lil Nas X
  • Harry Styles

Artista Top Billboard 200

  • Drake
  • Billie Eilish
  • Khalid
  • Post Malone
  • Taylor Swift

Artista Top Hot 100

  • DaBaby
  • Billie Eilish
  • Khalid
  • Lil Nas X
  • Post Malone

Mejor Artista en Streaming

  • DaBaby
  • Billie Eilish
  • Lil Nas X
  • Post Malone
  • Travis Scott

Mejor artista con ventas de canciones principales

  • Billie Eilish
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Post Malone
  • Taylor Swift

Mejor Artista en la Radio

  • Jonas Brothers
  • Khalid
  • Lizzo
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Post Malone

Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales

  • BTS
  • Billie Eilish
  • EXO
  • GOT7
  • Ariana Grande

Mejor Artista en Tour

  • Elton John
  • Metallica
  • Pink
  • Rolling Stones
  • Ed Sheeran

Mejor Artista R&B

  • Chris Brown
  • Khalid
  • Lizzo
  • Summer Walker
  • The Weeknd

Mejor Artista R&B Femenina

  • Beyoncé
  • Lizzo
  • Summer Walker

Mejor Artista R&B Masculino

  • Chris Brown
  • Khalid
  • The Weeknd

Mejor Tour R&B

  • B2K
  • Janet Jackson
  • Khalid

Mejor Artista Rap

  • DaBaby
  • Juice Wrld
  • Lil Nas X
  • Post Malone
  • Roddy Ricch

Mejor Artista Rap Femenina

  • Cardi B
  • City Girls
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Mejor Artista Rap Masculino

  • DaBaby
  • Lil Nas X
  • Post Malone

Mejor Tour de Rap

  • Drake
  • Post Malone
  • Travis Scott

Mejor Artista Country

  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Dan and Shay
  • Maren Morris
  • Thomas Rhett

Mejor Artista Country Femenina

  • Maren Morris
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Carrie Underwood

Mejor Artista Country Masculino

  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Thomas Rhett

Mejor Dúo/Grupo Country

  • Dan and Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Old Dominion

Mejor Tour Country

  • Eric Church
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • George Strait

Mejor Artista Rock

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Panic at the Disco
  • Tame Impala
  • Tool
  • Twenty One Pilots

Mejor Tour de Rock

  • Elton John
  • Metallica
  • Rolling Stones

Mejor Artista Latino

  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • J BALVIN
  • Ozuna
  • Romeo Santos

Mejor Artista de Dance/Electrónica

  • Avicii
  • The Chainsmokers
  • DJ Snake
  • ILLENIUM
  • Marshmello

Mejor Artista Cristiano

  • Lauren Daigle
  • Elevation Worship
  • For King and Country
  • Hillsong United
  • Kanye West

Mejor Artista Gospel

  • Kirk Franklin
  • Koryn Hawthorne
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • Sunday Service Choir
  • Kanye West

Mejor Soundtrack

  • Aladdin
  • Descendants 3
  • Frozen II
  • K-12 (Melanie Martinez)
  • The Dirt (Motley Crue)

Mejor Álbum R&B

  • Homecoming: The Live Album Beyoncé
  • Changes, Justin Bieber
  • Indigo, Chris Brown
  • Free Spirit, Khalid
  • Over It, Summer Walker

Mejor Álbum de Rap

  • KIRK, DaBaby
  • Death Race for Love, Juice Wrld
  • Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
  • Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
  • So Much Fun, Young Thug

Mejor Álbum Country

  • Experiment, Kane Brown
  • What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
  • GIRL, Maren Morris
  • Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
  • If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen

Mejor Álbum de Rock

  • III, The Lumineers
  • We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot
  • The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
  • Fear Inoculum, Tool
  • Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Mejor Álbum Latino

  • Oasis, J BALVIN y Bad Bunny
  • Gangalee, Farruko
  • 11:11, MALUMA
  • Utopia, Romeo Santos
  • Sueños, Sech

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica

  • TIM, Avicii
  • World War Joy, The Chainsmokers
  • Ascend, ILLENIUM
  • Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello
  • Different World, Alan Walker

Mejor Álbum Cristiano

  • Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music
  • Only Jesus, Casting Crowns
  • People, Hillsong United
  • Victorious, Skillet
  • Jesus Is King, Kanye West

Mejor Álbum de Gospel

  • Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
  • Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers
  • The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell
  • Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir
  • Jesus Is King, Kanye West

Mejor Canción en Streaming

  • Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
  • Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
  • Lil Tecca, «Ran$om”
  • Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Canción más vendida

  • Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
  • Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
  • Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
  • Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Mejor Canción en Radio

  • Lewis Capaldi, «Someone You Loved”
  • Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
  • Khalid, “Talk”
  • Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
  • Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Mejor Colaboración

  • Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
  • Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
  • Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
  • Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”

Mejor Canción R&B

  • Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
  • Doja Cat & Tyga, “Juicy”
  • Khalid, “Talk”
  • Lizzo, “Good as Hell”
  • The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Mejor Canción Rap

  • Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
  • Lil Tecca, «Ran$om”
  • Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
  • Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
  • Post Malone, “Wow”

Mejor Canción Country

  • Dan and Shay ft. Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
  • Maren Morris, “The Bones”
  • Old Dominion, “One Man Band”
  • Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
  • Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”

Mejor Canción Rock

  • Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”
  • Machine Gun Kelly, YUNGBLUD, Travis Barker, “I Think I’m Okay»
  • Panic at the Disco, «Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
  • Twenty One Pilots, “Chlorine”
  • Twenty One Pilots, “The Hype”

Mejor Canción Latina

  • Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna, J BALVIN, “China”
  • Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaita”
  • Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, “Con Calma”
  • Jhay Cortez, J BALVIN, Bad Bunny, “No Me Conoce”
  • Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”

Mejor Canción Dance/Electrónica

  • Black Eyed Peas & J BALVIN, “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)”
  • Ellie Goulding & Diplo ft. Swae Lee, «Close To Me”
  • ILLENIUM & Jon Bellion, “Good Things Fall Apart”
  • Kygo & Whitney Houston, “Higher Love”
  • Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES, “Here With Me”

Mejor Canción Cristiana

  • Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser, “Raise A Hallelujah”
  • Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West, “Nobody”
  • Lauren Daigle, “Rescue”
  • For King and Country, “God Only Knows”
  • Kanye West, “Follow God”

Mejor Canción Gospel

  • Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”
  • Kanye West, “Closed on Sunday”
  • Kanye West, “Follow God”
  • Kanye West, “On God”
  • Kanye West, “Selah”

 