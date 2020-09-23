https://www.omegastereo.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Billboard2020....png 668 577 Cabina https://www.omegastereo.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/logo-md-300x85.png Cabina2020-09-23 16:15:202020-09-23 16:42:19Nominados a los premios Billboard Music Awards 2020
Nominados a los premios Billboard Music Awards 2020
23 de septiembre de 2020//MSN//Foto: Twitter
Los Billboard Music Awards 2020 han revelado a todos sus nominados. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 14 de Octubre y se transmitirán a través de la NBC . Los fanáticos podrán comenzar a votar por su artista favorito a partir del 1 de Octubre, esto, a través del sitio oficial de Billboard. Aunque aún no se sabe cómo será la logística, la encargada de liderar la velada será Kelly Clarkson.
Congratulations to all of the 2020 #BBMAs nominees! Find out who wins, October 14th on NBC.
Full list: https://t.co/DL1PzOZStg pic.twitter.com/abUoL4yGi4
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) September 22, 2020
Les compartimos la lista Completa de Nominados
Mejor Artista
- Billie Eilish
- Jonas Brothers
- Khalid
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Mejor Álbum (Top 200 Billboard)
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish)
- thank u, next (Ariana Grande)
- Free Spirit (Khalid)
- Hollywood’s Bleeding (Post Malone)
- Lover (Taylor Swift)
Mejor Nuevo Artista
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Roddy Ricch
Mejor Artista Femenina
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Halsey
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Mejor Artista Masculino
- DaBaby
- Khalid
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
Mejor Duo/Grupo
- BTS
- Dan and Shay
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Panic at the Disco
Canción Top Hot 100
- Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
- Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
- Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Premio Billboard al Mejor Logro
- Mariah Carey
- Luke Combs
- Lil Nas X
- Harry Styles
Artista Top Billboard 200
- Drake
- Billie Eilish
- Khalid
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Artista Top Hot 100
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Khalid
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
Mejor Artista en Streaming
- DaBaby
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Mejor artista con ventas de canciones principales
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Mejor Artista en la Radio
- Jonas Brothers
- Khalid
- Lizzo
- Shawn Mendes
- Post Malone
Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales
- BTS
- Billie Eilish
- EXO
- GOT7
- Ariana Grande
Mejor Artista en Tour
- Elton John
- Metallica
- Pink
- Rolling Stones
- Ed Sheeran
Mejor Artista R&B
- Chris Brown
- Khalid
- Lizzo
- Summer Walker
- The Weeknd
Mejor Artista R&B Femenina
- Beyoncé
- Lizzo
- Summer Walker
Mejor Artista R&B Masculino
- Chris Brown
- Khalid
- The Weeknd
Mejor Tour R&B
- B2K
- Janet Jackson
- Khalid
Mejor Artista Rap
- DaBaby
- Juice Wrld
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
Mejor Artista Rap Femenina
- Cardi B
- City Girls
- Megan Thee Stallion
Mejor Artista Rap Masculino
- DaBaby
- Lil Nas X
- Post Malone
Mejor Tour de Rap
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Travis Scott
Mejor Artista Country
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Dan and Shay
- Maren Morris
- Thomas Rhett
Mejor Artista Country Femenina
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
Mejor Artista Country Masculino
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
Mejor Dúo/Grupo Country
- Dan and Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Old Dominion
Mejor Tour Country
- Eric Church
- Florida Georgia Line
- George Strait
Mejor Artista Rock
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic at the Disco
- Tame Impala
- Tool
- Twenty One Pilots
Mejor Tour de Rock
- Elton John
- Metallica
- Rolling Stones
Mejor Artista Latino
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J BALVIN
- Ozuna
- Romeo Santos
Mejor Artista de Dance/Electrónica
- Avicii
- The Chainsmokers
- DJ Snake
- ILLENIUM
- Marshmello
Mejor Artista Cristiano
- Lauren Daigle
- Elevation Worship
- For King and Country
- Hillsong United
- Kanye West
Mejor Artista Gospel
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Sunday Service Choir
- Kanye West
Mejor Soundtrack
- Aladdin
- Descendants 3
- Frozen II
- K-12 (Melanie Martinez)
- The Dirt (Motley Crue)
Mejor Álbum R&B
- Homecoming: The Live Album Beyoncé
- Changes, Justin Bieber
- Indigo, Chris Brown
- Free Spirit, Khalid
- Over It, Summer Walker
Mejor Álbum de Rap
- KIRK, DaBaby
- Death Race for Love, Juice Wrld
- Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
- Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
- So Much Fun, Young Thug
Mejor Álbum Country
- Experiment, Kane Brown
- What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
- GIRL, Maren Morris
- Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
- If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen
Mejor Álbum de Rock
- III, The Lumineers
- We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot
- The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
- Fear Inoculum, Tool
- Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Mejor Álbum Latino
- Oasis, J BALVIN y Bad Bunny
- Gangalee, Farruko
- 11:11, MALUMA
- Utopia, Romeo Santos
- Sueños, Sech
Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica
- TIM, Avicii
- World War Joy, The Chainsmokers
- Ascend, ILLENIUM
- Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set, Marshmello
- Different World, Alan Walker
Mejor Álbum Cristiano
- Victory: Recorded Live, Bethel Music
- Only Jesus, Casting Crowns
- People, Hillsong United
- Victorious, Skillet
- Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Mejor Álbum de Gospel
- Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
- Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers
- The Cry: A Live Worship Experience, William McDowell
- Jesus Is Born, Sunday Service Choir
- Jesus Is King, Kanye West
Mejor Canción en Streaming
- Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
- Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
- Lil Tecca, «Ran$om”
- Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Canción más vendida
- Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
- Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
- Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
- Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
Mejor Canción en Radio
- Lewis Capaldi, «Someone You Loved”
- Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
- Khalid, “Talk”
- Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Mejor Colaboración
- Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
- Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Mejor Canción R&B
- Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
- Doja Cat & Tyga, “Juicy”
- Khalid, “Talk”
- Lizzo, “Good as Hell”
- The Weeknd, “Heartless”
Mejor Canción Rap
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
- Lil Tecca, «Ran$om”
- Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
- Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
- Post Malone, “Wow”
Mejor Canción Country
- Dan and Shay ft. Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
- Maren Morris, “The Bones”
- Old Dominion, “One Man Band”
- Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
- Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”
Mejor Canción Rock
- Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”
- Machine Gun Kelly, YUNGBLUD, Travis Barker, “I Think I’m Okay»
- Panic at the Disco, «Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
- Twenty One Pilots, “Chlorine”
- Twenty One Pilots, “The Hype”
Mejor Canción Latina
- Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna, J BALVIN, “China”
- Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaita”
- Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, “Con Calma”
- Jhay Cortez, J BALVIN, Bad Bunny, “No Me Conoce”
- Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”
Mejor Canción Dance/Electrónica
- Black Eyed Peas & J BALVIN, “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)”
- Ellie Goulding & Diplo ft. Swae Lee, «Close To Me”
- ILLENIUM & Jon Bellion, “Good Things Fall Apart”
- Kygo & Whitney Houston, “Higher Love”
- Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES, “Here With Me”
Mejor Canción Cristiana
- Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser, “Raise A Hallelujah”
- Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West, “Nobody”
- Lauren Daigle, “Rescue”
- For King and Country, “God Only Knows”
- Kanye West, “Follow God”
Mejor Canción Gospel
- Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”
- Kanye West, “Closed on Sunday”
- Kanye West, “Follow God”
- Kanye West, “On God”
- Kanye West, “Selah”