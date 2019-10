Easy es el nuevo sencillo de Camila Cabello

View this post on Instagram

#easy is out now 🌹🌹🌹🌹 I wrote this song about the kind of love that makes you love yourself more , I think before you open up to someone you always feel scared that once they see all the stuff you don’t like about yourself , all the things you’re insecure about, that they won’t like you anymore – and when someone sees those things and loves you not only in spite of them, but because of them, it makes you feel truly seen for who you are , and loved for who you are too ❤️ I hope you like “easy”❤️